The comment period for Oklahoma City’s proposed Human Rights Commission ordinance has been extended to July 5, and the City Council meeting to consider its adoption is expected on July 19.
Among other duties, the Human Rights Commission would, if approved, be responsible for addressing alleged harm to people who have been discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, creed, sex, gender, national origin, age, familial status, genetic information, or disability related to employment, housing and public accommodations under the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Law.
The proposed ordinance establishes a Human Rights Commission made up of nine members. Each of the eight City Council members will recommend to the Mayor one person to represent their ward. The Mayor will appoint one person at large, who will serve as the commission chair. One member must be a lawyer.
Initially, members representing even-numbered wards will serve for two years and members representing odd-numbered wards will serve for three years. Following the initial service, terms will be for three years
Residents can review the proposed ordinance at this linke:
(https://www.okc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/28281/637886505418430000?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery)
They can weigh in by filling out an online comment form by going to this link:
(https://www.okc.gov/government/boards-trusts-commissions/human-rights-commission-feedback?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery)
The Human Rights Commission Task Force meetings can be viewed on YouTube from the City’s account, CityofOKC, at this link:
If approved, some of the Commission’s responsibilities would include:
* Coordinating with the community, including public and private agencies, to promote human rights.
* Working with law enforcement agencies by referring violations or apparent violations of anti-discrimination laws to them.
* Mediating complaints alleging violations of the anti-discrimination law.
* Recommending studies or surveys that promote anti-discrimination policies.
* Producing an annual report of the commission’s activities.
* Establishing advisory committees to help the commission.
* Participating in at least one educational event annually that promotes human rights.
* The commission will be staffed by a compliance officer appointed by the City Manager.
The City’s first Human Rights Commission met from 1980 until it was repealed in 1996.
Task Force Background
Mayor David Holt created the Human Rights Commission task force in 2020 and named the following co-chairs: Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice, Maurianna Adams and Dr. Andrea Benjamin. They led the group as it drafted a proposal for the City Council.
Additional task force members included: Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone, Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Chelsey Branham, Dr. Quintin Hughes, Sr., Sharda Allen, Tasneem Al-Michael, Lt. Miguel Baez, Deputy Chief Vashina Butler, Maj. Fred “Tink” Collins, Valerie Couch, Raven Crisp, Rev. Larry Crudup, Maziel Dani, Brandi Davis, Day'Quann Ervin, Cynthia Garcia, David Hall, Anna Harman, Rabbi Vered Harris, Melvin Harris, Jason Henderson, Dr. Marsha Dempsey Herron, Deborah Jenkins, JessicaRose Johnson, Laura Lang, Gabriel Morales, Ebony Muhammed, Ayanna Najuma, Cyndi Nguyen, Thuan Nguyen, Saché Primeaux-Shaw, Seth Rott, Adam Soltani, Angelica Villalobos, Dr. Angel Wilson, and Bruce Alexander.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel adapted this story from a press release sent to local news organizations by the Oklahoma City government.
