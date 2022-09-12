Religious freedom advocates and news analysts around the world are paying closer and closer attention to Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church in China, also known as the “Mayflower Church.”
After relentless pressure from the mainland government of China, which is run by Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the vast majority of the congregation voted to seek a new home. Home churches, traditional Christian denominations (Roman Catholic, Evangelical and other), adherents of Islam, Buddhists, believers in the moral philosophy of Falun Gong, and other faith/spiritual traditions have been under relentless pressure to conform to edicts from the CCP and the mainland government.
The practical effect of the government’s policies has resulted in the suppression of faith observance and massive closures of house churches, bans on services at traditional church homes and relentless monitoring of believers by the government’s High Tech censors and banners.
For about a year, many members of the Shenzhen congregation resided on an island outside mainland jurisdiction. Now they seek refuge in Thailand. Members of the group last week applied for asylum at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Bangkok.
China Aid (an American organization supporting members of the persecuted Church) summarized the congregation’s situation on its Facebook page:
“The Wall Street Journal recently released an update on the Mayflower Church. Pastor Pan Yongguang his nearly 60 congregants now reside in Thailand as they file paperwork to become UN recognized refugees. They wait for the UN office to act and for the US government to accept them swiftly upon approval. Should their visas expire or offices delay, there is a significant concern their safety is in jeopardy. ChinaAid and other American missionaries helped move the exiled Christians to their temporary home.”
(https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/christian-church-that-fled-china-seeks-refugee-status-from-united-nations-11662359039?fbclid=IwAR3qUXvqlMthyL2eiwBnKKvWMkV9gNBQ4rt4T7eTWYz_a6u8-6k4ERW4M_M )
The Associated Press reported early last week:
"Days after flying to Thailand to seek asylum, members of a Chinese church huddled in a restaurant to share their stories with journalists. But when they peered over their shoulders, they spotted strangers taking videos of them with cellphones. In seconds, they scattered, fearing Chinese state security had come for them yet again.
"'Political pressure is rising, and there’s more and more ideological control,' said Pastor Pan Yongguang, whose church has been on the run for years. 'The persecution is growing worse.' "
A.P. Reporters Tassanee Vejpongsa and Dake Kang summarized how the tiny congregation's travailsfit into the broader picture of Communist Chinese interference in and suppression of faith:
"The story of the exile of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church illustrates how the Chinese government is going to increasing lengths to control religious faith and its citizens, even far outside its borders."
(https://apnews.com/article/religion-china-beijing-immigration-south-korea-f0710d68d8985a7ed1f7fb8cb05a4545 )
Also monitoring the situation of the “Mayflower Church” as many have deemed it is Christianity Today. Angela Lu Fulton reported on September 9:
“The congregation left the southeastern city of Shenzhen for South Korea between 2019 and 2020, trying unsuccessfully for months to gain refugee status.
“Last month, the group left Jeju Island for Bangkok, hoping to appeal to the UN refugee office. Their search for a home continues as they hope to make one more move in the near future, this time to the United States.”
(https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2022/september/mayflower-church-china-persecution-thailand-refugee.html )
Providing regular reports, including orginal stories on the situation, is the China Aid Group on their website and Facebook page.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel has covered religious liberty and various faith traditions and communities for the past 50 years. He began reporting news while in high school at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in Oklahoma City, continuing with news and commentary during his graduated school years in Stillwater at Oklahoma State University, while earning his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in History. Former opinion editor at The Oklahoman, Pat has reported the news for Watchdog.org and Tulsa Today, among other news organizations. He is a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, and winner of a diversity journalism award from the Society of Professional Journalists (Oklahoma Pro Chapter) for his coverage of Indian Country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.