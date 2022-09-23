FILE - Then-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks during an event at the Library of Congress for the 2022 Supreme Court Fellows Program hosted by the Law Library of Congress, Feb. 17, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court doesn't appear to have found the person who leaked a draft of the court's major abortion decision earlier this year. In a television interview set to air on Sept. 25, 2022, Breyer says that to his knowledge the person's identity has not been determined. Breyer was speaking in an interview with CNN anchor Chris Wallace.