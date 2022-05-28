U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma remains in an apparently strong position as he fends off the aggressive challenge of Tulsa businessman/minister Jackson Lahmeyer.
The challenger says he is within striking distance of the incumbent, but polling organizations give a wide advantage to the junior senator – who wants to become the state’s senior senator after the departure of Jim Inhofe.
The SoonerPoll, in a survey conducted in late April and early May, had Lankford with an overwhelming 73.6 percent to Lahmeyer’s 8.1 percent.
(https://www.soonerpoll.com/post/us-senator-lankfords-victory-appears-certain-in-senate-gop-primary )
Lankford recently gained the endorsement of the National Rifle Association (NRA).
In a letter to Lankford early this month, Jason Quimet wrote for the Second Amendment advocacy group:
“On behalf of our five million members across the country, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) is proud to endorse your candidacy for the June 28, 2022, Republican primary election … As a U.S. Senator, you have staunchly defended the Second Amendment freedoms of NRA members and law-abiding gun owners in Oklahoma and throughout the country. Based on your consistent and proven voting record on Second Amendment issues in the U.S. Senate, you have earned an ‘A’ rating from NRA-PVF. An ‘A’ rating is reserved for a solidly pro-gun legislator who has supported NRA positions on key votes and issues.”
Quimet blasted “the Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden gun control agenda of banning lawfully-owned firearms, ammunition and magazines.” He said NRA members “appreciate you voting multiple times against a so-called ‘universal’ background check system, which would criminalize the private transfer of firearms between law-abiding citizens and is only enforceable through a federal firearms registry.”
Quimet also hailed Sen. Lankford’s opposition to use “secret government blacklists” to deny with out due process the ability to purchase or own firearms, and his support for Right-to-Carry reciprocity legislation. He also praised Lankford “ for sponsoring legislation to block the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from implementing a proposed Biden rule to ban pistols attached with stabilizing braces and turn millions of American gun owners into felons overnight.”
The NRA backed Lankford’s votes “to confirm scores of judges that respect and value the Second Amendment, including three Supreme Court Justices. The impact of your efforts cannot be overstated, as these judges will protect our individual freedoms for generations to come.”
Sen. Lankford said in a press release "I am grateful to have the support of the National Rifle Association. Our Second Amendment rights are under attack by Biden and Democrats. … I've supported conservative judges; I fought against Biden's extreme ATF nominee and successfully had him removed from consideration; and I'm pushing back on recent ATF regulations that continue to strip away the rights of every Oklahoman. I will continue to defend the rights of every law-abiding gun owner in Oklahoma and fight the right way to protect our Oklahoma conservative values."
A partial list of Lankford’s backers can be studied here: https://jameslankford.com/endorsements/
Supporters include all of his colleagues in the Oklahoma congressional delegation, Governor Kevin Stitt, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (who served in the Trump Administration).
Other national backers include Marjorie Dannenfelser of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List; Dr. James Dobson, Focus on the Family; Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union; and Brandon Judd of National Border Patrol Council.
Several of the leading conservatives in Congress have boosted Lankford, including U.S. Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas, Tim Scott of South Carolina. Joining the congressional advocates is former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich.
Other state officials backing Lankford are Corporation Commissioners Dana Murphy, Todd Hiett, and Bob Anthony; Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn; Insurance Commission Glen Mulready and Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd.
Lankford Puts Emphasis on Range of Policy Issues
Lankford’s campaign team points to headlines on news stories to underscore the diversity and impact of his work in Washington: “Lankford Calls Out Doublespeak On High Gas Prices,” Bartlesville Radio; “Border Patrol Union Leader Warns Ending Title 42 Will Give ‘Complete Control To The Cartels’,” The Daily Wire; other news reports.
Lankford's work on conservative public policy concerns in Congress and at the national level are often the focus of detailed reports from the state's only full-time reporter working at the U.S. Capitol, News9 reporter Alex Cameron.
When he first ran for the U.S. House in 2010, Lankford said the most important issue facing the nation was “Debt, Debt, and Debt.” That remains a highly-featured issue in his re-election efforts.
His campaign website includes details about his stances and work on these and other issues: federal spending, faith and freedom and pro-life.
Concerning the job he is doing in the Senate, his official website had underscored these themes in recent days: “Peace through strength is the right decision in Ukraine,” “Lankford, Lee Question World Health Organization Abortion Guidelines,” “Lankford, Senate Colleagues Commemorate National Police Week,” and “Lankford Talks with Canadian Energy Leaders On Ways to Collaborate on US Energy Independence.”
As reported previously, the week he filed for another six-year in the Senate, Families for James Lankford released first-quarter 2022 fundraising numbers. Total contributions were $807,466.83. The front-running incumbent had $2,866,310.86 cash on hand. Families for James Lankford had raised a total of $5,617,662.57 for the present election cycle.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/lankford-sustains-fundraising-momentum-busy-campaign-schedule-and-polling-lead/article_e6fddfec-c9aa-11ec-9464-cf8d30122950.html )
In late May, Sen. Lankford’s re-election drive secured the support of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). “Oklahoma small businesses are proud to endorse Senator Lankford for re-election,” said the group’s state director, Jerrod Shouse.
“Senator Lankford has prioritized providing small businesses tax relief and was instrumental in creating the Small Business Deduction. He has also been a leader in the fight against regulatory overreach and for regulatory reform, a top issue for Oklahoma’s small businesses. We are confident he will continue to be a small business champion in the Senate,” Shouse added.
