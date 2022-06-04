The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors (AOGC), an 87-year-old trade association representing Oklahoma road and bridge builders, announced this week their endorsement of T.W. Shannon for U.S. Senate.
“The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors is endorsing T.W. Shannon for U.S. Senate because he knows the solution to keep roads and bridges strong at the federal and state level,” AOGC Executive Director Bobby Stem said.
“As a champion for state infrastructure as Speaker of the Oklahoma House and former Transportation Commissioner for District 3, Shannon hasn’t kicked the can down the road when it comes to supporting the needs of building, maintaining and repairing our state’s roads and bridges.”
Shannon is a lifelong Oklahoman, having served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2007 to 2015, where he chaired the transportation committee in his second term.
A citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, Shannon is the current CEO of Chickasaw Community Bank.
“Shannon has been a part of more than $7 billion worth of transportation investments across the state since he first voted on the 8-year plan in 2006. If elected, Shannon will continue to protect Oklahomans in D.C. far into the future,” Stem continued.
“Shannon will work tirelessly to ensure those across our great state will benefit from his decisions.”
AOGC supports the candidacy of hardworking leaders like Shannon to help build a better Oklahoma.
About The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors: The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors is a statewide organization promoting transportation through the state members including service providers and contractors who work together for the advancement of Oklahoma’s economy through transportation projects. For more information, visit WeBuildOklahoma.com.
