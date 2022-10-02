The Center for Education Reform (CER) is touting school choice support coming from a rising star among Democrats.
In a recent press release, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, CER focused on "an unprecedented move for a Democratic candidate for Governor in Pennsylvania," after Josh Shapiro said he is "in favor of a pending education choice program in response to a question from a reporter."
(https://www.ydr.com/story/opinion/2022/09/16/both-pa-candidates-for-governor-agree-on-school-choice/69498441007/)
Shapiro said, “I’m for making sure we add scholarships like lifeline scholarships to make sure that that’s additive to their education. That it gives them other opportunities...to be able to help them achieve success.”
(https://www.pennlive.com/news/2022/09/josh-shapiro-voices-support-saturday-for-lifeline-scholarships-championed-by-school-choice-proponents.html )
From CER: "The comment was well received by education advocates who have been watching Shapiro's candidacy, particularly given the strong support he had from the teachers union.”
Pastor Aaron Anderson writing for The York Daily Record said, “Could it be that both Republicans and Democrats finally agree that a child’s ZIP code, ethnicity, or class should not determine whether they have access to a high-quality education?”
CER’s analysis continued: "While some national Democrats have in the past endorsed giving parents a wide range of education options -- such as New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and President Biden when he was a United States Senator –- teachers unions' strident opposition and powerful political strength have largely erased that support."
GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano backs a choice program which passed the Pennsylvania House in April -- an historic first. CER notes, "The bill also cleared the state Senate Education Committee in June.
Shapiro's website declares he now supports it, as well: “Josh favors adding choices for parents and educational opportunity for students and funding lifeline scholarships like those approved in other states and introduced in Pennsylvania.”
Jeanne Allen, founder of CER, said in an email to this reporter, “Whether if elected he would maintain that resolve remains to be seen, but we are incredibly optimistic when politicians recognize the importance of giving parents the right to direct the education of their children. It is both a constitutionally protected right and one that is critical to students finally getting the education they need and deserve.”
