A suspect is in custody and one person is dead after a shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, the city’s police chief said Monday.
Chief Sid Porter told reporters the suspect and victim “are acquainted through a domestic situation.” The victim was shot once, he said. That person has not been identified.
Officers, who were assigned to patrol the campus, received reports of a person shot, responded to the area and found the armed suspect, Porter said.
“They ordered him to drop the gun, which he did,” the chief said.
Porter said students and staff did a “fantastic job” at responding to the incident at the community college east of Oklahoma City.
Rose State College is a public, two-year institution, it says on its website. It has more than 13,000 students and more than 60 academic programs.
“We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus,” Rose State College said on Twitter. “Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. More information to follow as it becomes available.”
School officials said in recent weeks they had been practicing responding to an active shooter situation on campus. Protocol was followed to a “T”
The lockdown was later lifted.
People on campus were asked to leave after the end of the lockdown.
“Please avoid the area south of Humanities and Administration Building. All activities and classes for the remainder of Monday, April 24 are cancelled,” a tweet from the college said.
Statement from Rose State College re: the status of classes:
We want to thank the Midwest City Police Department and other first responders for their quick and professional response during today’s incident on campus.
All classes at Rose State College have been canceled for the rest of Monday and Tuesday. The school’s top priority at this time is the well-being of its students, faculty and staff.
“We understand that this event has been deeply distressing for our community, and we are currently working to coordinate counseling services for those in need. We will be alerting our students, faculty, and staff as soon as these services become available.”
