Midwest City police said the suspect and the victim in the Rose State shooting Monday have been identified.
The suspect is 30-year-old Brandon Morrissette. The victim is Robenie W. "RJ" Long Jr. Both were identified by Midwest City Police
Police say Morrissette’s wife and the victim were both students at Rose State College and it appeared the two were walking out of the Humanities building on campus together. He was reportedly jealous of the young man and the female was his wife.
That is when Morrissette confronted them and shot at the 20-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Morrissette surrendered and was taken into custody. He will be held for First Degree Murder as the investigation continues.
Students and campus employees quickly responded to the lock-down Monday. They had recently held a drill concerning an active shooter situation and knew what to do, officials said.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report
