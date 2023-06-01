A lawsuit has been filed against the Oklahoma City Police Department by family members of a woman who was killed during a chase in 2021.
In May 2021 police were chasing a suspect in a pickup truck that had been stolen from a construction site near Southeast 25th Street and Central Avenue.
The chase ended as two vehicles collided near Northeast 16th and Martin Luther King Avenue. The woman was identified as Star Shells, who was pregnant at the time of the crash and had just dropped off her children at daycare when she was hit by a speeding pickup truck. She died in the OU Medical Center.
Shell’s mother and the father of her unborn child claim officers engaged in a “grossly negligent and improper police chase.” That ended in the loss of Shell's and her unborn child. As tragic as this is the loss of life let alone two lives is a very hard pill to unfortunately swallow police pursuit is not uncommon.
The law seeks to protect victims in any and all circumstances, but the Shell's lawsuit is reasonable, and they will decide the negligence issue before the court if the case does not settle.
