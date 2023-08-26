On Friday, there was a shooting during the third quarter of the Choctaw High School versus Del City High School football game. A 16-year-old boy was killed in the shooting.
A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and was transported to a hospital. He spent most of the night in surgery, according to authorities. Officials said he is in stable condition in the ICU.
Officials said the shots came from the visitor's side of the stadium. The boy who was killed was not from either school.
Authorities said it is believed an argument started between at least two males which led to the shooting.
Officials have not released his name at this time.
A Del City officer discharged his firearm at the scene. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Officials said a girl was also shot and has been treated and released. Authorities said two other girls, believed to be students, were injured trying to leave the scene.
Choctaw Superintendent David Reid, Choctaw Safety Coordinator Steve Keiffer and his brother began life-saving efforts on the 42-year-old who was shot in the chest.
Choctaw police, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and Del City officials are investigating the incident.
Investigators said a person of interest was a tall man wearing red sweatpants.
Choctaw police said, "We are determined to solve this senseless act and restore a sense of safety to our community."
The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a national nonprofit founded following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, offered a reward leading to the apprehension of the suspect who fired the shots at the game.
National Director Daniel Chapin said, "In a stadium filled with spectators and students, someone knows something. Do the right thing & say something."
Governor Stitt released the following statement in response to the violence at a Choctaw High School football game.
"Sarah and I are heartbroken over the news of the senseless violence at Choctaw High School last night. We are praying for everyone involved," said Gov. Stitt. "Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma. I am deeply thankful to the Choctaw and Del City officers who responded quickly and saved lives. My office is in contact with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Choctaw law enforcement and we're monitoring the situation."
