Apache police have arrested a 19-year-old Zachary Bailey on charges saying that Bailey scammed people in Oklahoma County and pled guilty to theft in Tulsa.
He also pled guilty to impersonating a physician's assistant in Texas. The man is accused of impersonating a medical official and facilitating a series of fraud. Zachary Bailey was arrested by Apache police Sunday. And is currently being held in the Caddo County Jail.
Apache police say that there is more to his crime spree, and they began investigating him after someone in Texas called claiming that Bailey defrauded him out of a car. Bailey’s father lives in Apache so police went by the home Sunday to find Bailey there.
Additionally, Bailey was wanted on a warrant in Oklahoma County for selling two cars to an The Cooper Auto Group, an auto dealership, falsely claiming they were paid off when they were not.
He provided false bank information to buy a $61,000 Tesla in Oklahoma County in October 2022, stealing approximately $4,300 in jewelry at a Broken Arrow Walmart in November 2022.
Apache police found a 2023 Toyota Camry in the driveway of his father's home where they caught up with him and are investigating that.
