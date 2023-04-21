President of OBU Heath Thomas spoke with The City Sentinel today about the damage from Wednesday night's tornado that struck the historic Shawnee campus. Thomas is an alumna of OBU, and he says, "to see the damage that has happened impacts so many who these buildings mean so much to and its been really hard but at the same time what has been built once can be rebuilt."
At the time of the tornado normal functions were underway but tornado protocols were followed and sent out to students via email and text. The texts were sent that warned students of the tornado. The protocol is to get in safe spaces and shelters. All students went to shelters and safe spaces. President Thomas said those protocols were followed beautifully.
When the tornado hit every building was affected, four building were structurally compromised according to what structural engineers are telling OBU. All buildings have damage on the roofs, broken glass, water penetration, cars moved, pieces of buildings ripped off.
"Miraculously there were no injuries or casualties and for me that was hallelujah territory." Thomas went on to say, "all of this massive damage is counterbalanced by the fact that all of our students are safe".
There is massive cleanup work to be done and OBU has community partners, engineers, architects, roofing specialists, remediation experts are all part of OBUs response team in addition to the police force.
"There has been an incredible response from federal, state, and local infrastructure people who are helping OBU move forward. Thomas says that they are trying to beat storms coming in Sunday night, so the focus right now is on the roofs."
"All spaces have been gone over for safety inspection including state troopers and fire fighters." Because of Covid most universities know how to shift to virtual classes and OBU is prepared to do that if needed.
To donate to OBU tornado relief fund go to https://www.okbu.edu/giving/tornado-relief-fund.html. many people are reaching out according to Thomas.
