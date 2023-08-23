A new STEAMM lab that opened recently at a Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Tulsa was planned especially to appeal to the inquisitive nature of kids. The new facility is 4,500 square feet (about the area of a basketball court) and designed by Reed Architecture and Interiors, featuring high tech, science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics, and ministry.
The lab has a multipurpose classroom and audio-visual room, a photography darkroom, and more.
Donations from the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation and others funded the lab.
The new addition is at the North Mabee Center at 3001 N Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. And it will educate students from 3rd to 12th grades. There are 40 students enrolled for the fall semester. Folks said the North Mabee facility also will serve students from Tulsa's other four Boys and Girls Club.
The Reed team helped configure the existing space to make it work for the curriculum and an easier flow from activity to activity for the kids.
