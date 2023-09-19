The Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County is warning people that kids are going door to door and claiming that they are with the organization.
The Boys and Girls Club says that it will never send staff or kids to knock on doors and ask for donations. Teena Belcik the President of the club was shocked to learn after being notified several times that these kids were selling candy bars across the metro.
This is not the first time Belcik has heard about someone pretending to be with the organization and she found it disappointing.
The club is a nonprofit organization that provides youth centers for children to go to after school and during out of school time to grow beyond the classroom. Founded in 1995 it has grown form one club to 18 serving over 800 club members each day and over 4,000 youth every year according to https://www.bgca.org.
