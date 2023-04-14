Oklahoma State Attorney General Gentner Drummond has issued a letter saying that he is dismissing charges against State Representative Terry O'Donnel and his wife. Drummond says that former AG Mike Hunter called for an investigation that lead to charges against the two.
In his letter Drummond wrote that it was no secret at the time but now well established that Hunter was acting for the purposes of political retribution, and he had motive to target the O'Donnell's.
Former AG Hunter hid his motives from the District Attorney's office to set in motion events that ted to criminal charges being filed.
The charges said that Terry O'Donnel was abusing his power by changing laws of the state so his wife could become a tag agent.
There was a fight between the two over AG Hunters settlement with an opioid manufacturer, Purdue Pharma in 2019 and the excessive amount of money spent for outside attorneys.
Hunter is not commenting on the matter as new Attorney General Drummond appears to be in clean up mode on not only this but many other issues including budget oversight in Oklahoma.
