Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.