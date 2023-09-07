Pets and People Humane Society will stage its 13th annual 'Pawsitively Pampered Dog Wash, Grooming 7 Vendor Event" from 10-4 September 10th outside YNB Parkway at 1550 Garth Brooks Blvd in Yukon.
All types of dogs from 4 to 150 pounds will be there at Sundays event.
The purpose of the event is to pamper these dogs with washes, basic grooming and nail trims. Volunteers for Pets & People are participating organizations who will wash and dry the dogs with professional groomers from Pawsh LLC of Edmond will be participating.
Vendor booths will be on hand offering a huge variety of items for adults, kids, and pets. Dog owners will be able to shop vendor booths and food trucks.
The event helps to socialize the dogs and staff see some of their favorites return every year. During the 2022 event 183 dogs were washed, 199 nail trims, 97 grooms and 17 glands.
Prices for washes are $10 (under 60 lbs.) and $20 (large breed with long and thick hair such as the Great Pyrenees and St. Bernard).
Basic grooming is $20 (de-shedding large dogs), $25 (small fluffy breed). Nail trims, glands and nail polishes are $10.
Visit Pets & Peoples webpage for more information:
