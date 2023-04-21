Oklahoma City, OK (April 18, 2023) – The Paseo Arts District, Oklahoma’s popular arts destination, hosts the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk Friday May 5.
Visitors can stroll throughout the district and immerse themselves in new art exhibits, special guest artists and live entertainment within walking distance.
Along with the artwork, visitors can dine at any of the ten restaurants that make up the Paseo’s distinct atmosphere.
The Paseo Arts & Creativity Center will open three new exhibitions: the Paint Pushers in Gallery I, Adoration of Life in Gallery II and Bryan Dahlvang in Gallery III. An opening reception will be held during First Friday from 6-9 pm at 3024 Paseo.
Paint Pushers is a group of Oklahoma artists who exhibit the spirit and essence of contemporary and southwestern art through a variety of mediums from oils, pastels, gouache and watercolor to sculptures in clay and bronze. Artists include Charlotte New, Diane Goldschmidt, Jay Holobach, Clay Moore, Glen Thomas, Diana Robinson and William Lentz.
Next, PAA interns Kiera Esparza and Samuel Ventura are curating a collection of artwork by the PACC studio artists in an exhibit titled Adoration for Life. Artwork mediums include sculpture, ceramic, fiber and painting.
“Life is a precious gift that we often take for granted, and this exhibit aims to showcase the many ways that artists have sought to capture and celebrate its essence.” says Ventura. Artists include Lauri Gormley, Amy Garner, Sherry Klechka, PJ Acker, Leslie Pace, Roger Garner, Vikki McGuire and Debbie Flynn.
Lastly, Bryan Dahlvang, the designer of the featured artwork for the 46th annual Paseo Arts Festival, will be displaying artworks at PACC.
Dahlvang is an artist and Air Force veteran whose artwork ranges across mixed media, photography and painting and explores nature and beauty through his creative process and fascination with life.
His career began in Wiesbaden, Germany, where he was recognized for his artistic ability, in addition to his military performance. When he wasn’t on deployment, he created visual materials for the First Combat Communications Group.
For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaaok.org for more information.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contribute to this report.
