Auguste Rodin is the focus of a an exhibit at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, set for a June 17 opening.
WHERE: Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 415 Couch Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73102
The exhibit is True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism, an exhibition that seeks to highlight the work of the French artist, Auguste Rodin (1840–1917).
Rodin will be the can't-miss art exhibition of the summer, not only in the region but in the country before it returns to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and then travels overseas.
Organized by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism provides museumgoers the opportunity to view rarely seen 19th-century European sculptures and paintings created by Impressionist painters and sculptors with whom Rodin worked and exhibited throughout his career, such as Monet, Degas, and Renoir.
About the Oklahoma City Museum of Art
The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is one of the leading arts institutions in the region. The Museum presents a dynamic range of exhibitions organized from prestigious museums and collections throughout the world. The Museum’s own diverse collection features highlights from North America, Europe and Asia, with particular strengths in American art and postwar abstraction. The permanent collection also boasts one of the world’s largest public collections of Dale Chihuly glass, a major collection of photography by Brett Weston and the definitive museum collection of works by the Washington Color painter Paul Reed. The Museum’s renowned Samuel Roberts Noble Theater screens the finest international, independent, documentary and classic films. The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is a member of the Association of Art Museum Directors. The Museum serves over 125,000 visitors annually from all fifty states and thirty foreign countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.