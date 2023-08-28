The first Cobalt and Nickle refinery will be built by metals refinery startup Westwin Elements ( A Bartlesville-based company) in Lawton and construction will begin no later than October.
The principal investor Dennis Muelinburg broke ground along with Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday calling it a matter of national security.
According to the International Energy Agency the Democratic Republic of the Congo and China produce 70% of nickel and 60% cobalt globally currently.
The Biden Administration is fast tracking domestic mines and refineries as it pushes to shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy.
The first Cobalt mine in the U.S. broke ground in Idaho last October.
Cobalt is necessary for the production of batteries in electric vehicles. Nickle is necessary for jet engines and other military equipment as well as cell phones, computers and other electronics.
Westwin says operations at the new refinery will begin sometime in 2024 and bring 85 jobs to Oklahoma.
