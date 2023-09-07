Gas Buddy is warning people in the corn belt states including Oklahoma that prices could rise fifty cents to a dollar a gallon over the next few days.
Late season refinery issues and the switch to winter gasoline is about to cause a temporary price crunch that will make filling up more uncomfortable on the wallet.
Outages at refineries which is usually a lag response set into motion to a market reaction as the refineries are obligated to supply certain volumes to gas stations. They may not have the supply to deliver gas to those gasoline retailers on a timely basis.
The region including Oklahoma is just a week away from the switch to winter motor fuels which cause a temporary squeeze in the market. On the morning of September 7th gasoline prices were up nearly $1 from a week ago, meaning retailers that buy new supplies of gasoline will most likely have to raise pump prices to avoid losing money.
The spike on pump prices should be relatively short but the market is volatile. Gas Buddy is a Boston based technology company that offers mobile applications and websites for tracking crowd-sourced locations and prices of gas stations and convenience stores in the United States.
Pat McGuigan contributed to this story, incorporating references to market-impacting issues broader than refinery issues.
