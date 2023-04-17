Governor, Kevin Stitt has reacted and has called for the resignation of Sherriff Kevin McClardy, Alicia Manning, and District 2 Country Commissioner Mark Jennings. The three got nabbed discussing how they could go about killing the editor of the local newspaper.
The comments were beyond inappropriate as the three discussed hanging black people and making jokes about a woman who died in a house fire. Stitt said in a statement that he is appalled and there is no place for hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma.
In the conversation, Manning said that she needed to take some packages to a shipping center that was near the newspaper office and was concerned about what would happen if Willingham walked out of the paper office and Jennings mentioned how she can't control herself.
Jennings replied that his grandfather one time was about to go down there and kill him. Manning said her pawpaw would have whipped his ass. The language here is not good but reflective of the volatile situation in the Sheriff's office. Stitt's response to the bombshell events in McCurtain County is inappropriate in calling for investigations.
