Editor’s Note: The 2023 Summer Festival for the Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble concludes Thursday evening, June 15, at 7:30 p.m. Brightmusic performs at First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City, 1201 North Robinson, ZIP . Tonight’s theme is “Youthful Brilliance.” Program notes are immediately below. See the end of this story for more information.
Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, and Piano
Poulenc’s wealthy French family afforded him the private study of piano and composition. Initially intrigued by the music of Debussy, Ravel, Schoenberg, Stravinsky, and Bartok, he instead joined Les Six (“The Six”), whose members stressed unpretentious and not overly sentimental music.
This trio was Poulenc’s first major chamber work and reflects other composers’ styles, including a “Mozartian” flavor.
While Poulenc did not care to follow the sonata form of evolving and developing themes, he did note:
‘For those who think I don't care about form, I've no objection to unveiling my secrets here: the first movement follows the plan of a Haydn Allegro, and the final Rondo the shape of the scherzo in Saint-Saëns's Second Piano Concerto. Ravel always recommended this method to me, which he often followed himself.’
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), Trio in G Major, WoO 37 for Flute, Bassoon, and Piano
Beethoven’s grandfather was from what is now Belgium and eventually became a Kapellmeister (church music director) in Bonn, Germany, where his portrait hung in his grandson’s room. This trio was only discovered after the composer’s death and is thought to have been composed while he was a teen and working as an organist.
Much like Mozart, Beethoven’s father promoted his son as a new child prodigy, with his first performance at age 6 (more likely 7).
This work was written for Count and amateur bassoonist Friedrich Von Westerholt to perform with his son and daughter playing flute and piano, respectively.
Even at a young age, Beethoven shows his passionate side with many colorful changes in musical motifs that would become his characteristic style in adulthood.
Joseph Miroslav Weber (1854-1906), Septet in E Major, “Aus Meinem Leben”
Weber was a Czech composer who wrote highly regarded chamber works, including this septet “From My Life” which won the highest prize in a Vienna Composers Society competition for works that included wind instruments.
These movement subtitles give some hint at their themes reflecting on youth.
• On the banks of the Moldau [River], Youthful Dreams
• Student Life, Life’s Ideal
• At the graveside of his love
• In a struggle for existence, Disappointed hopes, Memories of youth
Pat McGuigan’s closing ode to the joy of Brightmusic Summer Festival 2023
Concert 4, the finale of the 2023 Brightmusic Summer Festival, is tonight (Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.) in the abundant worship space at First Baptist Church, 1201 N. Robinson in Oklahoma City,
The cost Twenty dollars a person, no charge for season or festival pass holders, “special deals” for students and seniors.
The finale is sincerely recommended for your enjoyment. Brightmusic regularly features Composers for the ages and world-class musicians who “deliver” this music with joy.
Admission for each concert is $20 at the door and free for children, active-duty military, and students with ID. The COVID pandemic isn’t over yet, and the venue offers a lot of space to spread out and attend concerts in greater safety. Masks are optional but are recommended for anyone who is not fully vaccinated or those who have a compromised immune system. Free parking is south of the building. For more information about the ensemble and upcoming concerts, visit www,brightmusic.org
Disclosure: Zechariah is a member of the Board of Directors for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma. McGuigan, editor emeritus for The City Sentinel, is also a member of the Board.
