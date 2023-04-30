One of the top rock bands in history Foreigner came to the aid of tornado victims Saturday night at the Grand Casino at Shawnee. The band raised $10,000 in a concert for Community Renewal as well as auctioning off two of the bands guitars which added $8,500.
Jeff Pilson, Foreigners guitarist, said they heard about the tornadoes and were very concerned and wanted to help. The band's manager commented that they couldn't play in Oklahoma and not help so they did. The band heard the story on TV and sprang into action.
Community Renewals Brandon Dyer, the Executive Director said they cannot thank Foreigner enough for this, the check will go directly to those we know in our community.
The band Foreigner has had some of the most iconic hits in rock music including Hot Blooded, Cold As Ice, I want to Know What Love is, and Jukebox Hero.
