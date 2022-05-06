Denton, Texas -- University of North Texas (UNT) alumni and musicians Pat Boone and David B. Hooten returned to campus recently to receive UNT Presidential Medals of Honor in celebration of their musical talents and undeniable impact on the entertainment industry.
Boone, a celebrated musician, actor and motivational speaker studied at UNT from 1954-55. He was a soloist for what is now UNT’s One O’Clock Lab Band, and he went on to sell 45 million records with three No. 1 records, 38 “Top 40” hits and 13 Gold Records.
He has appeared in more than 15 movies, is a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Boone’s family founded Mercy Corps, a Christian humanitarian and relief organization.
Hooten received a B.A. in music education from UNT in 1987. He is a multi-Grammy and Emmy nominated musician who has released more than 20 albums and produced or played on over 100 albums. He has performed at both the White House and the Vatican.
Hooten established the Children’s Music Education Foundation and chaired Red-Tie Night, Oklahoma’s single-largest fundraising event benefitting the Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund.
“As musicians and entertainers, UNT alumni Pat Boone and David Hooten have both made us laugh, smile, and tap our feet to the beat. We are thrilled to celebrate their artistic contributions and accomplishments,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a press release provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
Hooten, presently serving as an elected official in Oklahoma County, said “Pat Boone and I were both honored and humbled to receive this from the finest school of music in the world, UNT! This is one of those lifetime moments that take your breath away.
Hooten, in an interview with The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, “Swaping stories with Pat [Boone] is always so fun. Our album, ‘Footprints of God’ was a collaborative effort. Boone made me speechless when he said, “Out of my 2300 recordings, this is the one I’m most proud of!”
Boone and Hooten were awarded their medals during a private ceremony last Friday, April 29.
Their visit to campus also included a public event where Boone and Hooten spoke to UNT students and others about how they’ve prepared for success in their performing and entrepreneurial careers.
About the UNT College of Music: UNT’s College of Music is the largest public-university music program in the U. S. and is “one of the most globally respected. Faculty include internationally acclaimed artists and scholars in composition, conducting, ethnomusicology, music education, music history and performance. With more than 1,000 music events annually, you can experience world-class music anytime.”
Editor’s Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
