OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2023 Remembrance Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at the Oklahoma City National Memorial, 620 N Harvey Avenue, in downtown Oklahoma City. The event is open to the public. The event honors the 28th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.
Start time of the Remembrance Ceremony is 8:45 a.m. Seating begins at 8:30 a.m.
The Ceremony will include 168 seconds of silence, which will be observed at 9:02 a.m. and Family Members and Survivors will read the names of the 168 people killed.
We come here to remember those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever, organizers said.
The Memorial will welcome Chief Justice Steven Taylor (Retired), as the keynote speaker, “Seek Justice, Repair the Breach.” Justice Taylor presided over the Terry Nichols trial in Oklahoma in 2004. Governor J. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will provide brief remarks.
The Brass Players of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic will perform the national anthem and “Quintet for Brass.”
Thanks to Cox Community Day, admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum is free on April 19. The Museum will open following the Remembrance Ceremony and the last admission is at 5 p.m.
Survivor Tree saplings will be given out in front of the Museum after the Remembrance Ceremony on a first come basis. The Survivor Tree is an American elm tree in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City, it survived the bomb’s blast and witnessed one of the worst terrorist attacks on American Soil.
Event speakers will include: John Kennedy, Chairman, Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum; Cindy Ferrell Ashwood, sister of Susan Ferrell, killed on April 19, 1999; Rev. Ronnie Fields, Senior Minister, First Christian Church of Guthrie; Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt; Governor Kevin Stitt; and Chief Justice Steven Taylor (Ret);
Following the Remembrance Ceremony, the Memorial grounds will open to the public.
The names of the 168 people killed, and the order they will be read on April 19 can be found here. Following the ceremony, bagpipers will lead the family members, survivors and first responders across the street to the Field of Empty Chairs.
The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is a nonprofit owned and operated by the Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation and does not receive annual funding from the federal, state or local governments.
The live stream of the Remembrance Ceremony on MemorialMuseum.com will be provided by KOCO this year because they are the pool camera.
In case of bad weather, the Ceremony will be moved to First Church at Robinson and NW 5. If needed, notification of the new location will be made on April 18.
