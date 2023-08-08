Now and for the rest of this school year, Rose State College will be offering a new Professional Training Course called Python, a general-purpose computer language course with many uses for everyone interested in learning about "computer language programming," school officials said.
Python places interest and emphasis on algorithm development, structured programming, and object-oriented design by using the programming language. Students will learn how a program works with flowcharts and install Python and Jupyter Notebook. Participants will be exploring types of variables, operations, functions, classes, objects, and more with a deep knowledge of writing code by libraries to learn how to handle errors and exceptions.
After completion of the class, Rose State said in a press release, "students will be familiar with the core areas of data science" and will have the ability :to design, write, test, and debug moderately complex programs."
The course is one step to career paths such as computer programming, website design, AI programming, game design, software development, and more.
The class begins Monday, August 21, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. And will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays until December 13, 2023, at Rose State Colleges LEAD Center at 6420 S.E. 15th Street in Midwest City.
The Python course is part of the workforce development program at Rose State, which has been a priority for President Jeanie Webb.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/rose-state-announces-additions-to-its-workforce-development-program/article_98789b3a-27e3-11ee-b7f6-5b2ae9a8fbf4.html )
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.