The Goodwill Mobile Job Connection Center is hitting the road and making a stop at the Wright Library at 2101 Exchange Avenue in the Metropolitan Libraries network August 31st.
The mobile lab gives the public access to many resources including job searches, completing job applications, resumes and much more. It is a great chance to get much needed help in a job search.
Experts at Goodwill will guide the public through the job hunt whether you are new to the job market or a seasoned professional looking for a career change.
This event allows applicants to get on the road to success that is ever changing and Goodwill is ready to help out.
