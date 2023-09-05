"Currents: Turning the Tide on Ocean Conservation" Science Museum Oklahoma latest exhibit will be on display at Science Museum Oklahoma's smART Space gallery from September 2nd, 2023, to April 2024.
The "Currents" exhibit will feature the works of five renowned artists worldwide. They will illustrate and display pieces and installations that help define the relationship between the ocean and mankind.
The artists have discovered an altered perspective resulting in a new definition and purpose leading to the expansion of their horizons resulting in various methods and techniques for a highly anticipated, collaborative exhibition.
Alyson Atchinson, SMO's director of amART Space commented that we know more about Outerspace than the depths of our oceans on earth. Science Museum Oklahoma is dedicated to intersecting art and science.
To learn more about the "Currents" exhibit, visit www.sciencemuseumok.org.
