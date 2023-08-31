The Edmond History Museum and Edmond Genealogy Society are holding a book sale at the History Museum on September 9th, and we will feature books that will cover a variety of topics, including history, woodworking, crafting, and more.
Prices for the books will be from $1 to $10.
The Edmond Historical Society and Museum is located at 431 S Blvd in Edmond. The museum is open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. On Saturdays. The museum houses the Research Library and Genealogical Center with over 5000 books and periodicals.
The library has a collection of Edmond High School and University of Central Oklahoma yearbooks, Edmond's City Directories, and an Editor's Edmond Authors section.
For more information contact the museum at 405-340-0078 or email them at info@edmondhistory.org.
