OKLAHOMA CITY—Country music superstar and television personality Blake Shelton has partnered with the OKPOP Foundation to be an Honorary Campaign Chairperson and the face of the Foundation’s fundraising campaign to complete the OKPOP Museum. Through this partnership, Shelton will bring awareness about the project and encourage others to help raise the $30 million needed to complete the exhibit design, construction, and installation for a late 2024 opening date.
“Music is my livelihood, and Oklahoma is my home—my heart. So, when I heard more about OKPOP’s mission to inspire and empower young Oklahoma musicians or artists like me, I knew I had to get involved,” said Shelton. “OKPOP is telling the stories of Oklahomans who have impacted and continue to influence pop culture in such a cool, innovative way, folks from all over the county are going to love it.”
Executive Director of the OKPOP Museum, Jeff Moore, and Simmons Bank Senior Vice President of Business Development, D. Scott Petty, the OKPOP Foundation Chair, are thrilled to have Blake Shelton as the OKPOP Foundation’s honorary campaign chair, organizers said.
“Blake is such a great fit for what this museum represents,” said Jeff Moore, executive director of OKPOP Museum. “A kid with talent and passion from Ada, Oklahoma who goes on to make his dreams come true.
“Those are the stories we are telling, and those are the kids we want to help pursue their own dreams of making music or films or writing the next big novel,” Moore added. “We want them to visit the museum and leave knowing the sky’s the limit.”
Shelton will be lending his name to the project, while encouraging industry peers and fellow Oklahomans to get involved.
“Blake Shelton’s willingness to publicly embrace the OKPOP Foundation mission—to share Oklahoman’s stories—highlights the importance and global impact,” said Scott Petty, OKPOP Foundation Chair. “His involvement will be the catalyst for everything the foundation has been doing behind the scenes and will ultimately bring this project to fruition.”
OKPOP is in the final stages of exhibit design and is aiming for a late-2024 opening date. The OKPOP Foundation is the OKPOP Museum’s fundraising arm, working in conjunction with the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Along with D. Scott Petty of Simmons Bank, board members for the OKPOP Foundation include Philip Kaiser (Flywheel Events), Tom Evans (Encompass Financial Services), Stuart Hudson (EdibleOKC), Brian Paschal (Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation), Cassie Reese Tipton (CEC), Donna Sharpe (Sharpe House), Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, John Hickey (Hall Estill), Judy Eason McIntyre (retired Senator), Molly Jarvis (Cherokee Nation Businesses), Adrian Bradley (A&D Sports Management), Amanda Lowe (United States District Court, Northern District of Oklahoma), Jane Mudgett (Speaker, Author, and Coach), and Phil McDonald (AWAL/Sony Music). Ex-Officio members include Abby Kurin (OKPOP Foundation), Jeff Moore, Meg Charron, and Mary Barnes (OKPOP/Oklahoma Historical Society).
OKPOP Museum is an official Oklahoma Historical Society site that collects, preserves, and shares the state’s pop culture history and collections. The 58,000-sf museum is in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District at 422 N. Main Street, in Tulsa.
OKPOP’s mission is to celebrate and inspire the next generation of Oklahoma creatives. For more information, visit okpop.org or call 918-671-6554.
