We have developed numerous processes in our companies and I now find this one of the most enjoyable parts of our organization. It is a great way to express some creativity and make the customer or employee experience uniquely yours.
For example, we have an ever-growing fleet of about 27 trucks to support our customers projects. In a past life, I was required to track, maintain, supply and identify all trucks in a business with over 70 fleet vehicles. My previous employer was a specialty contracting company that utilized large crew cab box trucks to execute projects. These trucks were ‘rolling warehouses’ that could hold up to $20,000 worth of tools and $12,000 in product every week.
Keeping these trucks moving was vitally important to our success. These trucks were identified by the license plate number. This was so that over the weekend a contracted mechanic could come in and service what truck was needed based on the license number.
Far too often, the trucks were either misidentified, keys not left in the designated spot or missed completely because of the random mix of numbers or letters.
Then, understanding the tool inventory and when employees would loan out tools created an increase in small tool expenses. Every month I would need to reconcile all of the tools for our assets, and I would always come up missing with stacks of batteries, tools and everything in between. The stacking up tool shrinkage, poor maintenance and difficulty tracking was easily causing us 3-4% on the profit of the company.
With our existing company we wanted to make sure our fleet tracking was scalable, easy to understand and fun.
So, we worked as a small team (then 3 people) and decided through a simple process that we would identify our trucks, tools and inventory using simple comic book hero names. Simple names that our future employees would fine fun as well as simple to follow at the aid of pop-culture.
How we executed this, is we would name a truck and place the logo or icon of this superhero on the front left and right fender, back door and place a license plate on the front resembling the character. We would also using very durable stickers, place the same logo on all the tools designated to this truck. This way we could identify whether a tool truly belonged on this truck. The key would be adorned with a matching keychain so our mechanic would know exactly which one to service and our accountant would be able to clearly label the asset in our balance sheet for quick reference.
So, this worked across not only our production and tool inventory side, and also helped streamline the communication with our insurance agent, banker, warehouse management and CPA. It became part of our culture that everyone quickly would rally around the process of naming a new truck when we were growing.
Even our insurance and accounting professionals would get excited about what the new truck would be named, and even sometimes disappointed when it didn’t line up with their guess.
I would welcome anyone to try something as simple as this at their business. You will find fun in so many ways but also keeping it very simple.
In the next installment (part II): How to make it happen.
NOTE: Will Blake owns Vesta Foundation Solutions. A local Foundation Repair Contracting firm specializing in concrete leveling, engineered piering systems, dirt crawl space repair and drainage. For more information, you can contact them at info@ vestafs.com or 405-213-0492.
Attachments area
How to Create Processes in Your Business -- Hot News, Part I
- Will Blake, Vesta Foundation Solutions vestafs.com, (405) 213-0492 The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- DHS Announces Timeline, Process to End Disability Waiting List
- A hatred for Justice: Cancel Culture feeds societal decay – Commentary on the News
- How to Create Processes in Your Business -- Hot News, Part I
- Let’s Look at Both Sides of the Coin: Thomas Jefferson and Martin Luther King and Various “Woke” Discussions
- TONIGHT At Millwood High School, it's Hoops 4 Heroes!
- Rose State College offers Free entry-level water and wastewater classes
- Freedom Fiesta celebrates 64th Anniversary of Oklahoma City’s Sit In
- Setting Them Up for Success - Metro Technology Centers Host Freedom School Oklahoma City 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Kevin Hern of Tulsa votes against 'partisan' funding measure in U.S. House
- Graphic Books spark online conflagration over Tulsa Public School Library holdings
- Not Her First Rodeo: Seeking a second term, conservative Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota blasts ‘fake media,’ explains the right to bear arms, and blasts national Democrats
- Broken Arrow Woman Sent to Prison for Fraud
- Long-time FOP leader seeks House District 36 seat in runoff
- For Markwayne Mullin
- Oklahoma sues Biden Administration for threat to withhold school nutrition assistance from programs that don’t adhere to ‘gender identity’ policy
- Setting Them Up for Success - Metro Technology Centers Host Freedom School Oklahoma City 2022
- Freedom Fiesta celebrates 64th Anniversary of Oklahoma City’s Sit In
- Carol Hefner is ‘zooming’ to Reno as keynote speaker for the National Association of Commissioners on Women – and taking care of business
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.