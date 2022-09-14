Midwest City, Oklahoma – Rose State College’s Dental Hygiene Program operates a modern, 12-chair community clinic on campus. The clinic, located in the Allied Dental Education Building at 6301 Tinker Diagonal in Midwest City, offers clinical services to the community during the fall and spring academic semesters.
“Since 1970, Rose State’s accredited dental hygiene program has been educating students using the most up-to-date dental technology,” said Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb.
“The Dental Hygiene Clinic provides hands-on experience to students while helping those in our community.”
The Dental Hygiene Clinic offers various services, including teeth cleaning, topical fluoride treatment, dental X-rays, preventative patient education, pit and fissure sealant, and general oral health assessments. The services are provided by dental hygiene students while under the supervision of licensed dentists and licensed dental hygienists.
Patients aged 13 and older must be screened for health history, and a physician consultation may be necessary before receiving an appointment for services. Children ages three through 12 are not screened and must have a parent or legal guardian present to complete documentation. There is a $10 screening fee for those 13 and older and a $5 fee for children ages three through 12.
“These services can be offered at a reduced fee because dental hygiene students provide the services in a learning environment,” Rose State Dental Programs Director Kara Hodges said. “Patients will be able to take advantage of affordable dental care while helping students grow their skills under licensed professionals.”
To make an appointment, patients can call 405-733-7336. More information about Rose State’s Dental Hygiene Clinic can be found online here:
About Rose State: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State now welcomes more than 13,000 students each year. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 20:1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing and is among the lowest cost of tuition in the state of Oklahoma.
Rose State College's On-campus dental clinic offers $10 dental cleanings for adults and $5 for kids
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
