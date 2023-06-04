Returns from the The Cherokee Nation election came soon after precincts closed Saturday at 7 p.m.
In the top-of-the ballot races, incumbents prevailed as widely anticipated.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner were re-elected.
They pledged they will continue to work for the prosperity of all tribal members thanks to the trust placed in them by the voters.
In his campaign, Hoskin pointed to his leadership in addressing sticky tribe to state government issues with effectiveness to uphold the honor of the people of the Cherokee Nation.
Election Results Saturday, June 3rd, 2023
PRINCIPAL CHIEF
Candidate
Cara Cowan Watts 4,008 (23.88%)
Wes Nofire 1,673 (9.97%)
Chuck Hoskin Jr. (Incumbent) 10.556 (62.86%) WINNER
David Cornsilk 545 (3.25%).
DEPUTY PRINCIPAL CHIEF
David Walkingstick 4,901 (29.28)
Meredith Frailey 1,147 (6.85%)
BRYAN WARNER (Incumbent) 10,301 (61.54%) WINNER
For a candidate to be declared the winner they must gain at least 50% plus one vote in the race.
If no candidate has met the requirements to be declared the winner of a race the two who got the most votes shall proceed to the run-off election on Saturday, July 8. There were numerous races for Tribal Council.
Pending final certification, runoffs may be required in Districts 1, 3, and 7 while the results in Districts 6, 12, 13 and 14 appear final.
https://www.cherokeephoenix.org/cn_election_2023/2023-cherokee-nation-election-results/article_53e0e240-018f-11ee-bbf8-37b4f9fa0d0f.html
Note: Pat McGuigan, editor emeritus of The City Sentinel, contributed to this report.
