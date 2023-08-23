In 2022 new data shows there were 324 drug overdose deaths in Oklahoma County and there were 1,181 drug deaths in Oklahoma for the same time period.
Oklahoma's fatal overdose rate was 5.4% per 100,000 residents in December 2022 that is the most recent month for which the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reliable data.
The rate was higher than the states rate of 2.7% and the national rational rate of 2.8%
But according to the CDC Oklahoma saw an increase of 22% in overdose deaths in 2022 compared to 2021.
The Injury Prevention service monitors trends in drug overdoses using multiple sources.
The State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS) is a population-based surveillance system that includes detailed information from death certificates and medical examiner reports of unintentional and undetermined drug overdose deaths; impatient hospitalization data among other data driven information to get a clear picture the problem Oklahoma faces.
From 2007 to 2016 prescription opioids were the most common type of drug involved overdose.
Nationwide here is a list of the top 10 rates per 100,000 people:
- Baltimore City, Md.: 174,1 drug overdoses per 100,000 people.
- Davidson County, Tenn.: 101.5
- Philadelphia County, Penn.:88.5
- Marion County, Ind. 84.1
- Washington D.C.; 77.9
- Jefferson County, Ky.: 77.6
- San Francisco County, Ca.: 72.9
- Milwaukee County, Wi.: 72.6
- Bernalillo County, NM.: 68.8
- Camden County, NJ.: 67.9
The Oklahoma State Department of Health Injury Prevention service is working to reduce overall substance abuse by connecting people with treatment, disrupting drug trafficking, and expanding access to the overdose-reversing medication naloxone.
If you are in crises call or text 988 to get connected with a trained professional.
