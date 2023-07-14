Before the end of the year OHP troopers will be trained in jiu jitsu techniques in the department's ongoing efforts to adopt methods of de-escalation.
When OHP arrives at the scene of an incident many are alone, and backup is not nearby, and other methods are needed to de-escalate situations that could be dangerous to them and any possible suspects.
The instructor of defensive tactics and firearms with OHP Garrett Henshaw said, " in certain situations, we encounter physical violence, and it's important to be confident as well as able to handle those conflicts and resolve them as safely as you can for yourself and your suspect."
The commissioner of public safety for the state of Oklahoma Tim Tipton stated, " these are techniques and tactics that we can use a reasonable amount of for to gain control of them, take them into custody, and hopefully that's done in a way that doesn't result in serious injury."
The failure of a suspect to respond to verbal commands is a first step then physical force may be used. The OHP has trained in jiu jitsu for 25 years, but these techniques focus on individuals seeking the safest way to approach a suspect.
Tipton further stated, " our goal is kind of two fold. One is to defend ourselves if we are attacked or to defend another citizen if they are attacked, and then to gain control of the subject. So ultimate control then ends up once we get them handcuffed."
This training gives troopers control when they are outnumbered or outsized. Henshaw further stated, " it as allowing us to use techniques, leverage and things of that nature to control even a larger suspect, to keep ourselves, like I said, safe."
The training is regional and then troopers will go home and train their troops until all 77 counties have completed the training."
