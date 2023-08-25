It was once the star of the Oklahoma City Zoo but Aquaticus will be demolished to make room for a new sea lion exhibit and other improvements as the part of an ongoing plan.
It has been more than 20 years since dolphin performances ended at Aquaticus after three dolphins died and animal rights groups protested.
In 1986 sea lions took over but the aging exhibit was no longer ideal for the animals or the visitors.
Studies were done and architects were hired to look for a solution but because of its unique construction and ADA rules there was nothing the zoo could convert it into.
Aquaticus began in 1974 with a $400,000 grant from a bond issue and a fundraiser gave the zoo $4.5 million in pledges but the project cost has jumped to $5.2 million and the oil bust brought pledges at the time down to $2.5 million.
New developments are coming to replace Aquaticus as the Zoo still is an important part of the the City.
Aquaticus was a much needed boost for the zoo but the passage of time did not help it. Hwever the passage of a 1/8th cent sales tax dedicated to the zoo has been used to build and modernize much of the park.
