OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s has opened an all-new Gorilla Trek Virtual Reality (VR) Experience. The exhibit gives guests an up-close experience with the endangered mountain gorillas of Volcanoes National Park in Africa.
According to the press release, visitors will find themselves “trekking through the lush forests of Rwanda to get a close-up look at mountain gorillas – without leaving the Zoo.”
Developed by Immotion, the global leader in immersive edutainment, Gorilla Trek VR at the OKC Zoo will take visitors on a virtual journey as they enjoy a 360-degree live action film with motion platform seating for an new look at endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitat in Rwanda.
The exhibit allows guests to venture with world-renowned primatologist Dr. Tara Stoinski, Executive Director/CEO of Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, as she leads Immotion’s award-winning VR team through the “dense and unforgiving” Volcanoes National Park, documenting the family dynamics of these majestic and critically-endangered creatures who share 98 percent of human DNA.
“We are excited to partner with Immotion to bring this unique opportunity to the Zoo,” said OKC Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer, Trevor Leonard. “Through advanced technology and conservation education, this experience offers guests an exciting and memorable way to learn more about mountain gorillas, and the importance of protecting these critically endangered animals and their habitat.”
Located inside the Zoo’s Great EscApe Building, Gorilla Trek VR is open Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $8 per person, plus Zoo admission.
The exhibit offers 360-degree VR adventure viewed through personal headsets complete with motion seats and immersive sound that lasts for approximately 7 minutes. This is limited for only guests taller than 36” and able to wear a headset.
Guests under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Note: This experience may cause motion sickness.
OKC Zoo is home to two troops of Western lowland gorillas – a family troop and a bachelor troop – and is committed to helping protect wild gorilla populations and their habitat.
The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund (DFGF) is one of the OKC Zoo’s legacy conservation partners and funds provided by the Zoo are used to support operations at the Karisoke Research Center, which is the base for DFGF’s field activities.
Gorilla supporters can donate unwanted cell phones and other electronic devices to the OKC Zoo in support of the Eco-Cell Recycling Program. Cell phones contain coltan, which is a substance frequently used in small electronics. Mining for coltan threatens gorillas and their habitats. When these electronic devices are recycled through the Eco-Cell, older cell phones are disposed of according to strict environmental standards.
New cell phones are refurbished and sold in developing countries. This process decreases the global market for new cell phones.
The Zoo accepts donated cell phones and other items year-round in its Guest Services office during regular park hours. To learn more about the program and approved items, click here.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the last entry at 4 p.m. Purchase advance Zoo admission tickets at okczoo.org/tickets and avoid the entry lines. Regular admission is $16 for adults and $13 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.
Support your love for wildlife with a ZOOfriends Membership Passport to the OKC Zoo, which support the OKC Zoo, its animals, programs and conservation efforts. Memberships can be purchased at okczoo.org/membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.