In order to keep the Air Force's oldest planes flying Tinker Air Force Base is now using advanced science and technology that is the specialty of the REACT team (reverse engineering and critical cooling team) working to revolutionize the industry.
Logan Roys a mechanical engineer on the REACT team stated, " so a lot of what we do has to do with taking parts that already exist that maybe they don't have the technical specifications to make that work anymore."
Civilian engineers use 3D printers and scanners to make new parts or to modify existing parts.
Anthony Corpuz another mechanical engineer on the REACT team said, "you know, when these aircraft were actually made, we didn't have access to the kind of technology we do now. So, the fact that we get to improve on the part and remake them, I guess was a little bit of future flavor."
The younger generation is bringing innovation to the work force through a program called Palace Acquire Program which sustains aircraft, its facilities, its infrastructure, and its systems that the Air Force needs and uses.
The training program called PAQ allows trainees to pursue a master's degree where they work as an intern for a year and then they go back to school. The trainees earn their masters and then come back to work.
One of the biggest jobs for the group is the upkeep of older craft such as B-52's, planes that were in service in the 1960's and now there are less than 80 in active service.
Those impossible to find parts are no longer a problem since they have the 3D printer to reproduce those old parts as new and fully functional.
Coming in July the public has the chance to see the Air Force in action at The annual air show at Tinker and is themed STEM takes flight. The show is July 1-2, Saturday and Sunday with the Blue Angels in attendance as well as the F-35 demo team and the Jelly Belly plane.
The show is free.
