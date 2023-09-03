Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Chairman on leave Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CHD Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker, Ph.D., join forces in their new book, “Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak,” to share authentic, peer-reviewed scientific studies that show the direct health outcome comparisons of vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals.
Kennedy is also a currently declared Democratic Party candidate for President of the United States denied Secret Service protection by the Democratic Party Faction controlling the Biden Administration.
Slandered by legacy media as an “anti-vaxer,” Kennedy reminds critics that he and his family have taken multiple vaccines but prefer to look at science before allowing bureaucrats to inject untested chemicals from Big Pharma granted blanket immunity from any liability.
“Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak” was released last week by CHD Books, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing. The first of its kind, this book is a compendium of over 100 true vaccinated-unvaccinated studies with easy-to-read graphics to inform scientific scholars and laypersons alike.
The preponderance of studies outlined in “Vax-Unvax” are indexed in PubMed, the National Library of Medicine’s vast database of biomedical scholarly research.
The clinical vaccine trials performed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rarely involve comparisons to control groups receiving a truly inert placebo. In the limited instances that they do, the control group is later given access to the experimental vaccine, eliminating the ability to identify non-acute reactions and any possibility of long-term safety studies.
Kennedy and Hooker wrote “Vax-Unvax” to apprise the public of the pitfalls of vaccination and the potential for long-term detrimental health effects in children and adults.
“This book is essential reading for parents, practitioners, and anyone concerned about the health effects of vaccines and the vaccination schedule,” said Hooker.
“This resource should be kept at hand for understanding the differences in health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children and adults.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sitting on a vast data repository called the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD).
It includes comprehensive medical records for over 10 million individuals, including 2 million children. The VSD also contains records for numerous un-vaccinated children, yet the CDC refuses to compare the health outcomes of vaccinated children to completely unvaccinated children.
The CDC also prohibits outside researchers from accessing VSD data to undertake such studies.
“For decades, the CDC has kept a tight grip on the Vaccine Safety Datalink, concealing vital vaccine safety information from the public,” said Kennedy.
“This data is particularly important for parents making healthcare decisions for their children. The suppression of this information and the government’s steadfast refusal to conduct basic research on long-term health outcomes following vaccination is a scandal that has taken a tremendous toll on the health of our nation’s children.”
In 2019, Kennedy and Hooker began sharing highlights of studies published in the scientific literature that compare vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals on Kennedy’s Instagram account.
In 2021, after over 60 scientific studies were featured in his posts, Kennedy was censored and de-platformed on Instagram. This led to the creation of “Vax-Unvax,” as he and Hooker continued their compilation to ultimately include over 100 scientific studies that juxtapose the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
“Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.
"Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak" is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.
Notes: This analysis first appeared online here: https://www.citynewstulsa.com/mind_and_body/science-speaks-on-vaccines/article_75cc7808-4742-11ee-8f40-d70a6ac95ee3.html . It is re-posted with permission of the author.
