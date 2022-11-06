Governor Kevin Stitt celebrates wave of new laws honoring, supporting and celebrating Oklahoma's Vets
- Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus & Reporter
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt recently hosted a ceremonial bill signing at which he and other officials recognizd legislation passed during the spring 2022 session of the State Legislature to support Oklahoma’s veteran community.
The legislation celebrated at the event included Senate Bill 401, Senate Bill 1670, House Bill 3649, House Bill 3709, and House Bill 1067.
The signing was held in conjunction with Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, and took place at the Veterans Resource Center in Lawton. It was a sunny day at the center, which stands across from the Lawton Public Library on S.W. B Street, and near the Farmers Market.
Gov. Stitt was joined by several policy leaders and military officials to celebrate the legislation. These included:
Oklahoma Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs John Nash, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, state Senators John Michael Montgomery and Brenda Stanley, state Representatives Carol Bush, Trey Caldwell, Toni Hasenbeck and Daniel Pae, as well as Brett Martin, Senior Vice Commander of the American Legion, Oklahoma Department, Nate Slate of the Lawton-For Still Chamber of Commerce and local veterans.
A community notable attending the program was Tony Washington, chapter president for the 9th & 10th Buffalo Soldiers chapter.
Stitt, in comments on his Facebook page, said "I will always support our military and veteran community. Proud to partner up with the Legislature to sign new laws this year to improve how Oklahoma serves our veterans, including an income tax exemption on military retirement benefits."
