The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have urged the reclassification of marijuana's drug status to a lower classification - that of a Schedule III substance.
Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what new regulation could mean for the cannabis industry and come banking system oversights.
Curaleaf is one of the biggest cannabis companies in the world.
Darin outlined higher tax rates cannabis distributors incur, emphasizing the fact that the U.S. government collects more state taxes from cannabis than they do from alcohol.
In the live Yahoo event it was pointed out that a Gallup Poll in August and early 2022 said that if made law it would decriminalize marijuana federally again. It was also stated that cannabis has medicinal qualities and is not on par with substances such a heroin and Ecstasy as is the case under its current Class 1 status.
The industry in the regulated market and the illicit market is $100 billion which puts in in similar standing as beer and wine. Twenty one states have legalized marijuana for adult use and 39 states for medical use.
