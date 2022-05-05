OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed Senate Bill 1119 into law.
The legislation was sponsored in the State Legislature by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, and Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow.
The bill will remove the 270-hour limit adjunct teachers work per semester in a classroom.
“The teacher shortage is one of the most serious issues facing Oklahoma today,” Garvin said.
“We're working hard to figure out how to fill the teacher workforce pipeline, but those efforts are going to take some time. For now, we must better utilize the resources we have, which includes the professionals in our local communities who are willing to step up and fill these critical teaching positions."
The measure passed the Senate 35-9 in late March. Four members of the Senate were excused from the vote.
According to a press release from the Republican legislative staff, “Adjunct teachers are educators who have distinguished qualifications in their field, such as scientists, attorneys or engineers. They do not have to meet the standard certification requirements given their professional background, but can be authorized by the local school board to teach a subject related to their field of expertise. Currently, adjunct teachers are helping fill more than 400 vacant teaching positions around the state.”
In an effort to combat the ongoing challenges to have qualified teachers in classrooms, the State Board of Education has also approved more than 3,900 emergency certifications.
“This legislation empowers locally elected school boards to hire the best-qualified individuals to educate the next generation," Hilbert said.
"By cutting unnecessary red tape, Senate Bill 1119 allows schools the flexibility to best address their classroom needs.”
As in the Senate last month, the House vote last week was overwhelming, at 68-25, with seven members excused.
In both chambers, Democrats opposed proposal.
As a result of the governor's signature, Senate Bill 1119 will go into effect July 1, 2022.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
