Oklahoma County Associate District Judge Richard Kirby has given his life to the law, serving on the local bench after a distinguished career as a policy problem-solver.
He is seeking another term, and The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses him.
A recent mailer on his behalf made this case for retaining this distinguished jurist:
"Why is the Associate District Judge in Oklahoma County such an important job ...? The answer is simple -- Our children deserve more."
Judge Kirby has given much to children and families in need -- and is ready to do even more.
Lee Ann Limber (retired director of CASA of Oklahoma County 1994-2006 and 2008-2018 sings his praises:
"In his position as Presiding Juvenile Judge, the Honorable Richard Kirby served the children of Oklahoma County with great conviction and compassion. Principled, fair and just, Judge Kirby was always prepared and committed to finding the best interest outcome for children and their families. A fierce and tireless advocate, Judge Kirby consistently supported the neds of the Juvenile Center and its programs to improve the lives of Oklahoma County's children and families."
Kent Meyers, director with Crowe & Dunlevy and a founder of Lawyers for Children in Oklahoma, is a passionate supporter, saying:
"After practicing for over one-half of a century in Oklahoma and appearing before many judges, I can say I have never seen a judge more intelluctually curious with unquestioned integrit and a kind demeanor than Associate Judge Richard Kiry. He is a treasure for Oklahoma and should be returned to serve … in Oklahoma County."
Take it from another outstanding lawyer, Jackie M. Short: "I practice before Judge Kirby weekly. I know first hand he is a stellar judge."
Judge Kirby himself recently told The Oklahoman:
“I have had the opportunity to work with hundreds of families in Oklahoma County when they were faced with difficult times, in both juvenile court, probate and guardianships and I have had the chance to help them work through those situations in a manner that can protect the children and vulnerable adults and possibly restore families depending upon the individual case. Continuing in this position would allow me to make a difference for those families. …
“I have had two long-term assignments as associate district judge, seven years as presiding judge of the juvenile courts and seven years with a probate, guardianship, and adoptions docket. Working within the constitutional limits that accompany my judicial powers, I have made improvements on each docket. …
He also reflected, “On the probate, guardianship and adoption docket, I led the development of a guardianship clinic that worked with self-represented people on the guardianship cases to promote access to justice. I continued this work by partnering with the Estate Planning Division of the OBA (Oklahoma Bar Association).”
In a recent news story, The Oklahoma City Sentinel’s Pat McGuigan summarized Judge Kirby’s record of achievement.
In his recent exchange with The Oklahoman, Kirby cautioned: “A judge that wants to make changes that are unconstitutional or not authorized by the law is exceeding the proper role of a judge, that is to apply the law to the facts in a fair and reasonable manner in each case. A judge can, as I have demonstrated, make improvements within the judicial system to improve services for everyone in a lawful manner.”
Opposing Judge Kirby as he seeks another four years on the local bench is Angela Singleton, who has a private criminal defense practice. NonDoc.com, an online news service, reported her clients include "defendants charged with DUI, drug offenses, gun charges, domestic violence amongst other offenses."
Singleton's campaign has increased its visibility and spending in recent days, including a push via texts to local voters.
We encourage residents of the state’s most populous and diverse county to stay with the tried and true: Vote for Associate District Judge Richard Kirby.
