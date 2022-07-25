Norman, Okla. (AP) An Oklahoma couple has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found last year wrapped in plastic inthe basement of a home.
Margarita Sandoval, 19, had been missing for three years when police found her body in May 2021 in a box hidden underneath some stairs in a home in Norman.
After a 14-month investigation, Normal police charged Sandoval’s brother, 35-year-old Octavio Sanchez, and her sister-in-law, 27-year-old Desiree Sanchez, each with murder and unlawful removal of a dead body.
Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Sandoval’s death a homicide.
Investigators say Sandoval had moved in with the couple in their Norman home in January 2018. Several months later, other family members began looking for Sandoval after not hearing from her.
Police say Sandoval, who had limited cognitive abilities, had called authorities to report that the couple had been abusive to her.
Police allege the Sanchez couple had continued to collect Sandoval’s disability payments up until her body was discovered.
Jail records did not list attorneys for Octavio and Desiree Sanchez who could speak on their behalf on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.