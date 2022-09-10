FILE - Geoffrey M. Standing Bear, chief of the Osage Nation, arrives for the inauguration of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma City, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. A district judge ruled last week that the Osage Nation Reservation was disestablished by Congress and that the state retains jurisdiction over Native American criminal defendants there. But a lawyer for the defendant in the case said the judge agreed on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, to temporarily stay the criminal proceeding until the reservation issue is settled. Standing Bear said he would like to see the issue of the tribe's reservation status resolved in Osage Nation tribal court or even an international court. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)