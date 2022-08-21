After narrowly gaining a spot in the Republican Party Runoff for Oklahoma County District Attorney, Assistant D.A. Gayland Geiger and his political advisers likely determined his only path to victory was to “go negative” against front-runner Kevin Calvey, who fell only 16 votes short of outright nomination in the June 28 primary.
Negative indeed is the path the Geiger campaign has followed.
As the chosen successor for D.A. David Prater – a Democrat who did not seek reelection this year – Geiger’s late campaign mailers has said he is “a prosecutor who has never run for office.” He touts his support from police organizations, local chiefs of police, and his prosecutorial record. He slams Calvey – a former legislator and presently a County Commissioner – as a “career politician.”
But an aggressive local online news organization, Project 46, fingers Prater and colleagues of “Big Pimpin’” in recent cases before disgraced District Judge Tim Henderson.
Reporter Miles Rahimi wrote in a story posted Friday, “Oklahoma County Assistant District Attorneys Gayland Geiger and Jimmy Harmon, with District Attorney David Prater, conspired to prostitute out young and attractive female ADAs to Judge Henderson for more favorable rulings.”
Rahimi narrates, based on a legal filing, that the client of a local law firm was denied a fair trial before Henderson as a result of the tactic.
Further, referencing the legal filing, it lambastes “Gieger by referencing the pending allegations that Gieger’s son sexually assaulted three females and that Gieger abused his position to cover up the crimes. Calling Gieger’s credibility into question, Brock says in his filing, ‘Gieger has also faced accusation of failing to supervise in the past when he was sued for alleged sexual abuse committed by a relative of Gieger.’”
Rahimi asserted, “Despite multiple attempts, Prater nor Geiger could be reached for comment.”
Calvey continues to stress military record, public service, and broad support
Calvey’s campaign, in texts to likely Republican voters, continue to highlight his support from Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson. In a text to likely GOP voters on Saturday, Johnson said,
“Join me in supporting Kevin Calvey for District Attorney. Kevin is a conservative fighter who will bring integrity to the DA office and support law enforcement.”
Johnson has also told local voters he believes “Oklahoma County needs a strong proven leader as district attorney. ...” He says, “I have worked with Kevin, and I know him to be a man of diligence, integrity and courage.” Sheriff Johnson said the county “deserved a battle-tested conservative who will prioritize public safety and will work as a true partner with law enforcement.”
Calvey’s campaign has highlighted the comments of Nici Hostetler; “I am a public school teacher. I support Kevin Calvey because I know from firsthand experience that he cares about education and children.”
Rex Duncan, a former state legislator and D.A., affirms, “Kevin Calvey will be an excellent District Attorney. He has the experience to make sure we keep the bad guys off the streets.”
Joe M. Albaugh, former national FEMA Director and past Director at the state Ceparment of Corrections, commented, “Law and order are the foundations of civilization and Kevin Calvey is a man of law and order. I’ve spent much of my career in public safety, law enforcement and crisis management. Also, I know Kevin has always been a vanguard for justice and smart public policy, and can testify firsthand to his diligence, integrity, and unique ability to solve problems.”
Albaugh also said, “The problems in the Oklahoma County DA’s office will not be solved by a candidate dedicated to business-as-usual. Kevin Calvey has proven himself a leader in the legislature, a leader in Oklahoma County, and a leader in the courtroom. He will bring the necessary reforms to ensure justice and safety for our entire community.”
Oklahoma’s Former Secretary of Public Safety Chip Keating has also boosted Calvey, saying, “As a former Highway Patrolman, I know that an honest, conservative District Attorney is an absolute must to protect public safety. That’s why I’m supporting Kevin Calvey for DA.”
A note on naming victims
In keeping with traditional news practices, The Oklahoma City Sentinel is not naming three attorneys who may be victims of Judge Henderson’s aggressive sexual misbehavior. The author of this report believes the names of these likely victims should be sealed and not reported.
While there have been assertions of consensual sexual relations between Henderson and attorneys appearing before him, some legal observers are deeply skeptical, saying the “power imbalance” between the disgraced judge (who is no longer in office) and the attorneys makes the premise of “consent” invalid.
Further, if the Project 46 story premise is correct, the District Attorney and assistant District Attorneys could be held responsible for the tragic results for three attorneys they supervised.
Log In
