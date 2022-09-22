Oklahoma City - State Attorney General John O’Connor is partnering with the Oklahoma Press Association to host open records and open meetings seminars in five locations across the state beginning Monday, September 26.
“These seminars are a great way for public officials to stay up to date on the state’s open record laws,” Attorney General O’Connor said.
“I encourage everyone who serves the public to attend and participate in these meetings.”
The seminars are free, open to the public, and require no pre-registration.
This year’s seminars will feature Julie Pittman, General Counsel to the Attorney General of Oklahoma, and Thomas Schneider, Deputy General Counsel to the Attorney General of Oklahoma.
Seminars will be held at five locations from 1 to 4 p.m.:
* September 26 – Enid, Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow
* October 3 – Tulsa, OSU-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.
* October 17 – McAlester, Eastern Oklahoma State College, 1802 E. College Ave.
* October 24 – Lawton, Cameron University, 501 SW University Dr.
* November 14 – Oklahoma City, Metro Tech Conference Center, 1900 Springlake Dr.
The meetings were last hosted in 2019 and drew more than 500 attendees from state and local offices, school boards, public officials, and residents.
Continuing Education Available
Attorneys who attend are eligible to receive continuing legal education credit hours.
School board members and superintendents are eligible to receive three continuing education credit hours from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
Technology center board members can earn three continuing education credit hours from the State Department of Career and Technology Education.
For more information, visit www.okpress.com/seminars or call OPA at 1-888-815-2672.
Attachments area
Attorney General O’Connor, Oklahoma Press Association to Host Open Records Seminars Across the State
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances
- School Counselor Corps adds more than 300 counselors, mental health professionals to Oklahoma public schools
- OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones to be inducted into African American Educators Hall of Fame
- Oklahoma's Venables hosts alma mater K-State in Big 12 clash
- Oklahoma court: Weed question won't make November ballot
- Attorney General O’Connor, Oklahoma Press Association to Host Open Records Seminars Across the State
- Oklahoma City University opens music theater season with ‘Bright Star’
- 2A Commerce Announces Plans to Combat Credit Card Companies Flagging Gun Store Purchases -- Announces Visa and Master Card payment alternative
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma City City Community College to host 2022 Fiestas Patrias Festival
- Oklahoma City groups come together to celebrate International Day of Peace
- OKC Beautiful and Love, Tito’s Block to Block provides fruit trees to local communities
- Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie
- Martha's meltdown model
- New Comprehensive Report Tells Oklahoma’s Criminal Justice Reform Story
- Cognitive Dissonance: A Commentary
- Oklahoma Mural Syndicate presents the 7th Annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo
- Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry in Oklahoma and across the United States
- Senator James Lankford and three colleagues push back on Democrats vilifying Production Agriculture
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.