The Oklahoma Press Association (OPA) headquarters is at 3601 North Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City. OPA OPA is a trade organization serving weekly and daily newspapers in Oklahoma. The OPA is committed to safeguarding and advancing the newspaper profession in the State of Oklahoma, so that both the profession and the public may benefit.
Oklahoma City - State Attorney General John O’Connor is partnering with the Oklahoma Press Association to host open records and open meetings seminars in five locations across the state beginning Monday, September 26.
 
These seminars are a great way for public officials to stay up to date on the state’s open record laws,” Attorney General O’Connor said.
I encourage everyone who serves the public to attend and participate in these meetings.”
 
The seminars are free, open to the public, and require no pre-registration.
 
This year’s seminars will feature Julie Pittman, General Counsel to the Attorney General of Oklahoma, and Thomas Schneider, Deputy General Counsel to the Attorney General of Oklahoma.
 
Seminars will be held at five locations from 1 to 4 p.m.:
 
* September 26 – Enid, Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow
* October 3 – Tulsa, OSU-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.
* October 17 – McAlester, Eastern Oklahoma State College, 1802 E. College Ave.
* October 24 – Lawton, Cameron University, 501 SW University Dr.
* November 14 – Oklahoma City, Metro Tech Conference Center, 1900 Springlake Dr.
 
The meetings were last hosted in 2019 and drew more than 500 attendees from state and local offices, school boards, public officials, and residents.
 
Continuing Education Available
 
Attorneys who attend are eligible to receive continuing legal education credit hours.
 
School board members and superintendents are eligible to receive three continuing education credit hours from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
 
Technology center board members can earn three continuing education credit hours from the State Department of Career and Technology Education.
 
For more information, visit www.okpress.com/seminars or call OPA at 1-888-815-2672.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
