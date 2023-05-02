An Oklahoma City Fire Department official said that a car that was submerged in the Oklahoma River was a stolen vehicle Monday morning.
About 6:40 a.m. a kayaking coach who was beside the river spotted the car sunken halfway down into the water with its windows rolled down.
The car rolled in near southeast 15th street which was the approximate area where the coach reported it to 911. The Fire Department conducted two searches before confirming that no one was found in the car or in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.