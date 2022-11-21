OKLAHOMA CITY – Since 1947, members of the Red Andrews family, local community leaders, and event volunteers have provided Christmas dinner to the community. The event is free and open to the public.
Due to the COVID – 19 virus, the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner Foundation will provide a bag of groceries to prepare a delicious Christmas dinner along with a toy for the children.
Groceries and toys will be distributed from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 24, Christmas Eve, at Santa Fe South Charter School located 7000 Crossroads Boulevard in Oklahoma City.
The food and toys will be placed in your vehicle. To prevent the spread of Covid, there will be no inside dining in 2022
“Last year we provided food to approximately 8,000 people, gave away thousands of toys and coats. The Red Andrews’ Christmas Dinner is our gift to the community. Due to the economic environment, the needs are greater this year than ever.” said Mary Blankenship Pointer, board secretary/treasurer.
“It has been incredible to witness Oklahomans working together in the spirit of serving our neighbors,” added Pointer. “We are all united in that we recognize what a highly-valued and impactful event this has been on the community for many decades.”
Organizers are also asking for donations of coats of all sizes. “Last year we gave away hundreds of much needed coats to children and adults,” Pointer said. “Many times, the adults will sacrifice to get coats for their children.”
Donations of new, unwrapped toys and coats are now being accepted at the following locations: Jackie Cooper BMW – 14145 N Broadway, the Goldman Law Firm – 222 NW 13th St., Cort Furniture – 4300 NW 39th St., and Frontier State Bank – 5100 S. I 35 Service Road.
Monetary donations should be made payable to the Red Andrews’ Christmas Dinner Foundation, attention Mary Blankenship Pointer, 2513 Southwest 124th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73170.
“Serving at the Red Andrews’ Christmas Dinner has changed my life forever, Pointer said. “A young boy with tears in his eyes said that he had been good all year. Unfortunately, when he got up Christmas morning Santa did not leave a gift under the tree for him. Later, he was thrilled to see Santa and receive a toy at the Red Andrews’ Dinner.”
Volunteers are needed to help prepare the holiday dinner on Saturday, December 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Sunday the 24th from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. These opportunities include sacking food in bags, sorting toys, sorting coats, and passing out food and toys.
“We will need approximately 200 volunteers this year,” said Pointer.
For more information, contact Mary Blankenship Pointer at 405–886-2886 or marybpointer@gmail.com. To learn more, visit redandrewsdinner.org.
