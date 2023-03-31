Oklahoma Ciy - A massive fire outlined in a previous story, continues to impact north central and northeast Oklahoma CIlty and County power issues, however extend beyond the area of the fire itself. A 5:25 p.m. portions of the Crown Heights neighborhood in central Oklahoma CIty lost internet connectivity. Tree limbs had fallen all afternoon from centuries old trees in the area.
at 5 p.m., the Santa Fee Family Life Center, a sports and family life complex located near the intersection of NE 63 Street and Interstate 235 (also known as the Broadway Ext.) issued an alert to members and other patrons (including badsketball and other sports leagues, with no electrical power it hadcancelled all activities. A few hours earlier a downtown hospital afflicted with frequent power outages canceled all surgical procesures the rest of Friday.
By the Friday rush hour for city traffic State Fire Marshall Keith Bryant was an ubiquitious presence in broadcast anf online news reports. He commented, among other things a serious fire center at N.E. 122 and Eastern Ave. Advancing through Coltrane Road and other streets. Screen shots at 4 p.m. and thereafter continuously documented dark smoke from the fire(s) heading toward the northeast, propelled by high winds from the southwest. Nextdoor _ methphoracally speaking in Arkansas and beyond an outbreak of tornadoes and high winds had placed millions of people under weather warnings during the day.
What was characterized in a national television report as a Catastrophic tornado hit the Little Rock area. Reporter Darla Shelden said recent reports indicate at least 600 people were injured in the day of storms according to ABC.
